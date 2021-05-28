839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 839th Transportation Battalion, 598th Transportation Brigade, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) executed mission command of the upload of more than 200 U.S. Army M-ATVs (MRAP - All Terrain Vehicle) to the USNS Bob Hope at the Livorno, Italy port facility, May 28, 2021. The M-ATV's will transit to the U.S. for further distribution to units throughout the Army. The complex and successful port mission resulted from close coordination between the 839th, 405th AFSBn, Military Sealift Command, Camp Darby and Italian port authorities. SFC Timothy J. Nemes, Cargo Ops NCO, 839th Trans BN, highlights the cooperation that made the operation a success. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)