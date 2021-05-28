Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    05.28.2021

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 839th Transportation Battalion, 598th Transportation Brigade, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) executed mission command of the upload of more than 200 U.S. Army M-ATVs (MRAP - All Terrain Vehicle) to the USNS Bob Hope at the Livorno, Italy port facility, May 28, 2021. The M-ATV's will transit to the U.S. for further distribution to units throughout the Army. The complex and successful port mission resulted from close coordination between the 839th, 405th AFSBn, Military Sealift Command, Camp Darby and Italian port authorities. SFC Timothy J. Nemes, Cargo Ops NCO, 839th Trans BN, highlights the cooperation that made the operation a success. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 03:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800218
    VIRIN: 210528-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_108386950
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SDDC
    U.SArmy
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    AFSBn-Africa
    7ATC
    IMCOM Europe
    StrongerTogether
    405thAFSBn
    598transportationbrigade
    KeytotheMediterranean
    839th Trans Bn
    ArmyCOVID19fight
    RTSDSouth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT