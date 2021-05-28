839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port

The 839th Transportation Battalion, 598th Transportation Brigade, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) executed mission command of the upload of more than 200 U.S. Army M-ATVs (MRAP - All Terrain Vehicle) to the USNS Bob Hope at the Livorno, Italy port facility, May 28, 2021. The M-ATV's will transit to the U.S. for further distribution to units throughout the Army. The complex and successful port mission resulted from close coordination between the 839th, 405th AFSBn, Military Sealift Command, Camp Darby and Italian port authorities. SFC Timothy J. Nemes, Cargo Ops NCO, 839th Trans BN, highlights the cooperation that made the operation a success. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 03:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800218
|VIRIN:
|210528-A-IG394-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108386950
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
