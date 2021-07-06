Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit works on a B-52H Engine

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    06.07.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, receives engine maintenance June 7, 2021. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater, as they are intended to deter conflict rather than instigate it. If called upon, U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability. (U.S. Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 03:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800217
    VIRIN: 210607-F-ZW188-7001
    Filename: DOD_108386942
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit works on a B-52H Engine, by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

