    1-155th Infantry Regiment Captures Objective at NTC

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Video by Spc. Micah Longmire 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of Company B, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment participate in a combat training exercise with supporting elements from Wyoming, Arkansas, and Missouri, June 7, 2021. The training took place in a simulated village at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California. National Guard readiness relies on well-considered planning, expertly trained personnel, and the willingness to respond to the nation’s needs at moment’s notice and the training received at Fort Irwin serves as the best way to ready our soldiers for deployment. (Mississippi National Guard video by Spc. Micah Longmire)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 23:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800205
    VIRIN: 210607-A-XB515-436
    Filename: DOD_108386696
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Hometown: JACKSON, MS, US
    Hometown: TUPELO, MS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-155th Infantry Regiment Captures Objective at NTC, by SPC Micah Longmire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mississippi Army National Guard
    102d Mpad
    102d Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    155 ABCT
    1-155
    155NTC21

