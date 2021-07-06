1-155th Infantry Regiment Captures Objective at NTC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of Company B, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment participate in a combat training exercise with supporting elements from Wyoming, Arkansas, and Missouri, June 7, 2021. The training took place in a simulated village at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California. National Guard readiness relies on well-considered planning, expertly trained personnel, and the willingness to respond to the nation’s needs at moment’s notice and the training received at Fort Irwin serves as the best way to ready our soldiers for deployment. (Mississippi National Guard video by Spc. Micah Longmire)