Soldiers of Company B, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment participate in a combat training exercise with supporting elements from Wyoming, Arkansas, and Missouri, June 7, 2021. The training took place in a simulated village at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California. National Guard readiness relies on well-considered planning, expertly trained personnel, and the willingness to respond to the nation’s needs at moment’s notice and the training received at Fort Irwin serves as the best way to ready our soldiers for deployment. (Mississippi National Guard video by Spc. Micah Longmire)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 23:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800205
|VIRIN:
|210607-A-XB515-436
|Filename:
|DOD_108386696
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Hometown:
|TUPELO, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-155th Infantry Regiment Captures Objective at NTC, by SPC Micah Longmire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
