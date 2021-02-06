Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2021

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Camp Humphreys Middle School host Unified Special Olympics on June 2,2021. All student work together and playing together promotes a quick path to friendship and empowers people with and without disabilities.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 20:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800199
    VIRIN: 210602-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_108386500
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Unified Special Olympics, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Humphreys
    HMS
    Special Olympic
    DODEA Humphreys Middle School
    Unified Special Olympics

