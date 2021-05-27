Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th performs ICTs during MG21 B-roll

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    B-roll of the 354th Fighter Squadron performing integrated combat turns at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. The 354th FS performed ICTs during Mobility Guardian 2021, a large-scale rapid global mobility exercise that partnered various units from Air Mobility Command with units from Air Combat Command as a means of achieving operational readiness across the total force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 17:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800193
    VIRIN: 210527-F-FZ485-033
    Filename: DOD_108386203
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th performs ICTs during MG21 B-roll, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    DM
    MG21

