354th performs ICTs during MG21 B-roll

B-roll of the 354th Fighter Squadron performing integrated combat turns at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. The 354th FS performed ICTs during Mobility Guardian 2021, a large-scale rapid global mobility exercise that partnered various units from Air Mobility Command with units from Air Combat Command as a means of achieving operational readiness across the total force.
