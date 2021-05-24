B-roll of the 354th Fighter Squadron deploying to Young Tactical Landing Site, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, in support of Mobility Guardian 2021, a large-scale rapid global mobility exercise set in austere locations as a means of testing operational readiness under the Dynamic Wing concept.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 21:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800188
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-FZ485-727
|Filename:
|DOD_108386130
|Length:
|00:06:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th deploys to Young Tactical Landing Site B-roll, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
