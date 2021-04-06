Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EIT with USVCC June 23-24, 2021

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Video by Melissa Espinales 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Join the Empowerment in Transition team as they sit down with Larry Miller from USVCC to discuss the received information from U.S. Veterans Chamber of Commerce about their upcoming Virtual Career & Education Fair.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 16:13
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EIT with USVCC June 23-24, 2021, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EIT
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Empowerment in Transition

