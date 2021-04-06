Join the Empowerment in Transition team as they sit down with Larry Miller from USVCC to discuss the received information from U.S. Veterans Chamber of Commerce about their upcoming Virtual Career & Education Fair.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 16:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|800176
|VIRIN:
|210604-F-YF138-737
|PIN:
|210604
|Filename:
|DOD_108385856
|Length:
|00:12:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, EIT with USVCC June 23-24, 2021, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
