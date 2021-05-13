Members of the 119th Explosive Ordinance Disposal team train with military working dogs from Grand Forks Air Force Base at the North Dakota Air National Guard base at Fargo, ND on May 13, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 15:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800166
|VIRIN:
|210513-Z-YT106-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108385664
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 119th Wing EOD Trains With Military Working Dogs, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
