    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    119th Wing Military Working Dog Training Interviews

    ND, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Technical Sergeant Carlton Isaacson of Grand Forks Air Force Base and Staff Sergeant Cody Hlavka of the 119th Wing Explosive Ordinance Disposal team describe the joint training with military working dogs at the North Dakota Air National Guard base in Fargo, ND on May 13, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 15:15
    Category: Interviews
    Location: ND, US

    TAGS

    military working dogs
    119th Wing
    EOD
    NDANG
    Happy Hooligans

