Technical Sergeant Carlton Isaacson of Grand Forks Air Force Base and Staff Sergeant Cody Hlavka of the 119th Wing Explosive Ordinance Disposal team describe the joint training with military working dogs at the North Dakota Air National Guard base in Fargo, ND on May 13, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 15:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|800163
|VIRIN:
|210513-Z-YT106-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108385616
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 119th Wing Military Working Dog Training Interviews, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT