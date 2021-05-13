119th Wing Explosive Ordinance Disposal team members train with military working dogs and Security Forces members from Grand Forks Air Force Base at the North Dakota Air National Guard base in Fargo, ND on May 13, 2021. Technical Sergeant Carlton Isaacson of GFAFB and Staff Sergeant Cody Hlavka describe the activities.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 14:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800157
|VIRIN:
|210513-Z-YT106-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108385572
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|ND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 119th EOD Trains With Military Working Dogs, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
