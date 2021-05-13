Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    119th EOD Trains With Military Working Dogs

    ND, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    119th Wing Explosive Ordinance Disposal team members train with military working dogs and Security Forces members from Grand Forks Air Force Base at the North Dakota Air National Guard base in Fargo, ND on May 13, 2021. Technical Sergeant Carlton Isaacson of GFAFB and Staff Sergeant Cody Hlavka describe the activities.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 14:52
    Category: Package
    Location: ND, US

    Air National Guard
    Military Working Dogs
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans

