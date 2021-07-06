Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken testifies virtually before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on “The State Department’s Foreign Policy Strategy and FY22 Budget Request”, Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken testifies virtually before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on “The State Department’s Foreign Policy Strategy and FY22 Budget Request”, from the Department of State

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 15:12
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 800145
    Filename: DOD_108385348
    Length: 01:09:28
    Location: US

    Secretary of State
    Antony J. Blinken

