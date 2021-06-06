Got your Six | June 6, 2021

‘Got Your 6’ is TRICARE’s COVID vaccine video series that delivers important information and updates, three times a month. It includes the latest information about DoD vaccine distribution, the TRICARE health benefit, and vaccine availability.
Find your local military provider at tricare.mil/MTF, or go to tricare.mil/vaccineappointments and schedule yours today!
Got a question about ‘Got Your 6’? Send an email to dha.ncr.comm.mbx.dha-internal-communications@mail.mil
