    Got your Six | June 6, 2021

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Video by Scott Forsgren 

    Military Health System

    ‘Got Your 6’ is TRICARE’s COVID vaccine video series that delivers important information and updates, three times a month. It includes the latest information about DoD vaccine distribution, the TRICARE health benefit, and vaccine availability.

    Find your local military provider at tricare.mil/MTF, or go to tricare.mil/vaccineappointments and schedule yours today!

    Got a question about ‘Got Your 6’? Send an email to dha.ncr.comm.mbx.dha-internal-communications@mail.mil

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 13:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 800142
    VIRIN: 210606-A-N1234-001
    Filename: DOD_108385322
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, Got your Six | June 6, 2021, by Scott Forsgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Military Health System
    Military health
    Navy
    Military
    Air Force
    Army
    MHS
    Defense Health
    Got Your 6
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    MRNA
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID
    Vaccine research

