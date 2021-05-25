Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contingency Response team ACEs' Mobility Guardian 21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    The 621st Contingency Response Group discusses its role and employment of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) during Exercise Mobility Guardian at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 25, 2021.This year’s Mobility Guardian is fundamentally different from its predecessors, with a focus on testing new concepts, cutting edge technology and developing Airmen by exposing them to complex challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 14:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800131
    VIRIN: 210525-F-TM624-1556
    Filename: DOD_108385202
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contingency Response team ACEs' Mobility Guardian 21, by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Exercises

    Air Mobility Command

    Aviation training

    TAGS

    AMC
    CR
    Multi-Capable Airmen
    MG21
    Mobility Guardian 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT