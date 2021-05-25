Contingency Response team ACEs' Mobility Guardian 21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 621st Contingency Response Group discusses its role and employment of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) during Exercise Mobility Guardian at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 25, 2021.This year’s Mobility Guardian is fundamentally different from its predecessors, with a focus on testing new concepts, cutting edge technology and developing Airmen by exposing them to complex challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)