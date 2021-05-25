The 621st Contingency Response Group discusses its role and employment of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) during Exercise Mobility Guardian at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 25, 2021.This year’s Mobility Guardian is fundamentally different from its predecessors, with a focus on testing new concepts, cutting edge technology and developing Airmen by exposing them to complex challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 14:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800131
|VIRIN:
|210525-F-TM624-1556
|Filename:
|DOD_108385202
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Contingency Response team ACEs' Mobility Guardian 21, by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
