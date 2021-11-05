B-roll of A3 Jump

Personnel from Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina and Air Force Reserve Command Headquarters trained with U.S. Army Jumpmasters on May 11 in a joint readiness exercise. (U.S. Air Force Video by Jacob Keenum)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 15:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800125
|VIRIN:
|210511-F-DS349-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108385126
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
