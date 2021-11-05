Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll of A3 Jump

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by Jacob Keenum 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Personnel from Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina and Air Force Reserve Command Headquarters trained with U.S. Army Jumpmasters on May 11 in a joint readiness exercise. (U.S. Air Force Video by Jacob Keenum)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800125
    VIRIN: 210511-F-DS349-0002
    Filename: DOD_108385126
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll of A3 Jump, by Jacob Keenum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    c-17
    jump
    SERE
    pararescue
    combat rescue
    315th Airlift Wing

