Various LGBTQ members of the military stand and represent their service and units, June 7, 2021. The U. S. Military recognizes the LGBTQ community during the month of June. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 12:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|800121
|VIRIN:
|210607-G-LB502-889
|Filename:
|DOD_108385107
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Coast Guard and military members celebrate Pride Month, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
