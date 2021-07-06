Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard and military members celebrate Pride Month

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Various LGBTQ members of the military stand and represent their service and units, June 7, 2021. The U. S. Military recognizes the LGBTQ community during the month of June. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 12:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800121
    VIRIN: 210607-G-LB502-889
    Filename: DOD_108385107
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard and military members celebrate Pride Month, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pride
    Military
    LGBTQ
    Harvey Milk

