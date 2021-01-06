Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kosovar Soldiers Among the First to Ever Deploy to Middle East with U.S. Army National Guard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    06.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. Aimee Nordin 

    101st Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

    Two Soldiers from the Republic of Kosovo are attached to the 3654 Support Maintenance Company, conducting maintenance operations in Camp Buerhing, Kuwait.
    "They fall into our ranks just like any other Soldier," said 1st Sgt. Matt Sanderson, 3654 SMC first sergeant. "They are a great asset to our team."

    The Kosovar Soldiers have been training with the Iowa National Guard for two years in preparation for this deployment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 06:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800086
    VIRIN: 210601-A-KQ073-461
    Filename: DOD_108384547
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: KW
    Hometown: KOSOVO POLJE (FUSHE KOSOVE), KM, RS
    Hometown: CAMP DODGE, IA, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: OSKALOOSA, IA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kosovar Soldiers Among the First to Ever Deploy to Middle East with U.S. Army National Guard, by SGT Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    kosovo
    national guard
    deployment
    Kosova

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT