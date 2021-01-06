Kosovar Soldiers Among the First to Ever Deploy to Middle East with U.S. Army National Guard

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two Soldiers from the Republic of Kosovo are attached to the 3654 Support Maintenance Company, conducting maintenance operations in Camp Buerhing, Kuwait.

"They fall into our ranks just like any other Soldier," said 1st Sgt. Matt Sanderson, 3654 SMC first sergeant. "They are a great asset to our team."



The Kosovar Soldiers have been training with the Iowa National Guard for two years in preparation for this deployment.