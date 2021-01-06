Two Soldiers from the Republic of Kosovo are attached to the 3654 Support Maintenance Company, conducting maintenance operations in Camp Buerhing, Kuwait.
"They fall into our ranks just like any other Soldier," said 1st Sgt. Matt Sanderson, 3654 SMC first sergeant. "They are a great asset to our team."
The Kosovar Soldiers have been training with the Iowa National Guard for two years in preparation for this deployment.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 06:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800086
|VIRIN:
|210601-A-KQ073-461
|Filename:
|DOD_108384547
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|KOSOVO POLJE (FUSHE KOSOVE), KM, RS
|Hometown:
|CAMP DODGE, IA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|OSKALOOSA, IA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Kosovar Soldiers Among the First to Ever Deploy to Middle East with U.S. Army National Guard, by SGT Aimee Nordin
