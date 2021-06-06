U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General, Gen. Christopher Cavoli and James P. Du Vernay Principal Officer, U.S. Consulate for Western France sum up D-Day77 June 6,2021 Normandy France. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 03:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|800066
|VIRIN:
|210606-A-MC340-480
|Filename:
|DOD_108384219
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, That's A Wrap! D-Day77 is in The History Books, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT