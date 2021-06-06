Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    That's A Wrap! D-Day77 is in The History Books

    FRANCE

    06.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General, Gen. Christopher Cavoli and James P. Du Vernay Principal Officer, U.S. Consulate for Western France sum up D-Day77 June 6,2021 Normandy France. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 03:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800066
    VIRIN: 210606-A-MC340-480
    Filename: DOD_108384219
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: FR

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    DDAY
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    DDAY77

