A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew rescued a kayaker 70 miles west of Santa Cruz, California, June 6, 2021. The kayaker reported he was in distress after losing GPS capability and nearly capsizing due to heavy weather conditions on a solo voyage from Sausalito to Honolulu. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2021 23:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800065
|VIRIN:
|210606-G-G0211-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108384124
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|10
|High-Res. Downloads:
|10
This work, Coast Guard rescues kayaker 70 miles west of Santa Cruz, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
