    Coast Guard rescues kayaker 70 miles west of Santa Cruz

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew rescued a kayaker 70 miles west of Santa Cruz, California, June 6, 2021. The kayaker reported he was in distress after losing GPS capability and nearly capsizing due to heavy weather conditions on a solo voyage from Sausalito to Honolulu. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.06.2021 23:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800065
    VIRIN: 210606-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_108384124
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues kayaker 70 miles west of Santa Cruz, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    search and rescue
    Coast Guard
    Air Station San Francisco
    kayaker

