Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-15 Memorial Artwork revealed to Family of Late Crew Chief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Steven Conklin and Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer

    142nd Wing

    B-roll of F-15 Eagle memorial artwork reveal for former crew chief, Master Sgt. Marty Nance, who passed away in early 2018. A small group of Nance's family and friends came to Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. to view the finished artwork, June 6, 2021. Interviews included.
    Interview 1: Nance's sister, Lisa Veber
    Interview 2: Master Sgt. David Whitley, inspection shop supervisor, 142nd Maintenance Squadron

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.06.2021 23:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800055
    VIRIN: 210606-Z-SP755-1001
    Filename: DOD_108383937
    Length: 00:06:49
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15 Memorial Artwork revealed to Family of Late Crew Chief, by MSgt Steven Conklin and TSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial
    F-15
    Oregon Air National Guard
    142nd Wing
    aircraft art

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT