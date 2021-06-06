B-roll of F-15 Eagle memorial artwork reveal for former crew chief, Master Sgt. Marty Nance, who passed away in early 2018. A small group of Nance's family and friends came to Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. to view the finished artwork, June 6, 2021. Interviews included.
Interview 1: Nance's sister, Lisa Veber
Interview 2: Master Sgt. David Whitley, inspection shop supervisor, 142nd Maintenance Squadron
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2021 23:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800055
|VIRIN:
|210606-Z-SP755-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108383937
|Length:
|00:06:49
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, F-15 Memorial Artwork revealed to Family of Late Crew Chief, by MSgt Steven Conklin and TSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
