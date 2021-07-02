Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri HRF conducts combat first aid training

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Video by Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen of the FEMA Region 7 Homeland Response Force, 139th Medical Group, Missouri Air National Guard, provide care to practice patients during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, Feb. 7, 2021. TCCC teach Airmen evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.06.2021 23:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800053
    VIRIN: 210207-Z-SP486-1001
    Filename: DOD_108383912
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Missouri HRF conducts combat first aid training, by Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TCCC

