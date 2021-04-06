Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day77 Ceremonies in the small town of Carentan, France

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    06.04.2021

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Carentan, a small town located in Normandy France, held numerous ceremonies honoring the 101st Airborne Division’s achievements on D-Day, Carentan, France, June 4, 2021. Monuments throughout the town pay homage to U.S Army paratroopers from the 101st Airborne Division that landed in Normandy during D-Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph D. McDonald)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 03:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800048
    VIRIN: 210604-A-MC340-535
    Filename: DOD_108383899
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day77 Ceremonies in the small town of Carentan, France, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    DDAY
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    DDAY77

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT