    World War II Veteran Carver McGriff gives compelling speech about brotherhood during D-Day 77

    FRANCE

    06.05.2021

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Carver McGriff a U.S. Army World War II Veteran, talks about love, brotherhood and sacrifices made on Utah Beach during a wreath laying ceremony June 5, 2021 at the D-Day Utah Beach memorial site, Normandy France. The ceremony commemorated those that made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom on D-Day June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 03:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800024
    VIRIN: 210605-A-MC340-461
    Filename: DOD_108383573
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World War II Veteran Carver McGriff gives compelling speech about brotherhood during D-Day 77, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    EUCOM
    DDAY
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    DDAY77

