World War II Veteran Carver McGriff gives compelling speech about brotherhood during D-Day 77

Carver McGriff a U.S. Army World War II Veteran, talks about love, brotherhood and sacrifices made on Utah Beach during a wreath laying ceremony June 5, 2021 at the D-Day Utah Beach memorial site, Normandy France. The ceremony commemorated those that made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom on D-Day June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)
|06.05.2021
|06.07.2021 03:40
|Video Productions
|800024
|210605-A-MC340-461
|DOD_108383573
|00:01:24
|FR
|4
|4
