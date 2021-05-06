Soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment, Mississippi National Guard, strategize during the first day of their rotation at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, June 5, 2021. National Guard readiness relies on well-considered planning, expertly trained personnel, and the willingness to respond to the nation’s needs at moment’s notice.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2021 00:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|800017
|VIRIN:
|210605-Z-XB515-891
|Filename:
|DOD_108383456
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FT IRWIN, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Soldiers of the 98th Cavalry Regiment Strategize During NTC, by SPC Micah Longmire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
