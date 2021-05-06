Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers of the 98th Cavalry Regiment Strategize During NTC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Video by Spc. Micah Longmire 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment, Mississippi National Guard, strategize during the first day of their rotation at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, June 5, 2021. National Guard readiness relies on well-considered planning, expertly trained personnel, and the willingness to respond to the nation’s needs at moment’s notice.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.06.2021 00:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800017
    VIRIN: 210605-Z-XB515-891
    Filename: DOD_108383456
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FT IRWIN, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers of the 98th Cavalry Regiment Strategize During NTC, by SPC Micah Longmire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    Mississippi Army National Guard
    102d Mpad
    102d Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    102nd Mpad
    155NTC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT