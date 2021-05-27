1st Theater Sustainment Command Soldier fights to achieve dreams

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pfc. Creighton Holmes, human resorces specialist, 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, trains at a local boxing gym near Fort Knox, KY, in preparation for an audition with the U.S. Army Warrior Athlete Program. Holmes hopes to earn a spot on the team, and compete in the olympics to achieve his dream of earning an olympic gold medal. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jimmie Baker and Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams) (U.S. Army graphics by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig and Bianka Lathan)