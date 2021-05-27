Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Theater Sustainment Command Soldier fights to achieve dreams

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Spc. Jimmie Baker, Bianka Lathan and Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Pfc. Creighton Holmes, human resorces specialist, 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, trains at a local boxing gym near Fort Knox, KY, in preparation for an audition with the U.S. Army Warrior Athlete Program. Holmes hopes to earn a spot on the team, and compete in the olympics to achieve his dream of earning an olympic gold medal. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jimmie Baker and Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams) (U.S. Army graphics by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig and Bianka Lathan)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.05.2021 13:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800004
    VIRIN: 210527-A-FA699-219
    Filename: DOD_108383194
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: DALLAM, TX, US
    Hometown: FITZGERALD, GA, US
    Hometown: RADCLIFF, KY, US

    This work, 1st Theater Sustainment Command Soldier fights to achieve dreams, by SPC Jimmie Baker, Bianka Lathan and SSG Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st TSC
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    Olympics
    WCAP
    always in the fight

