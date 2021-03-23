Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th AES prepares for Wing-Wide Exercise Auburn Tide

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Teaser video from 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron during Exercise Auburn Tide.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.05.2021 11:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800001
    VIRIN: 210515-F-FG097-0001
    Filename: DOD_108383188
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th AES prepares for Wing-Wide Exercise Auburn Tide, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    USTRANSCOM

