210531-N-UN585-3001

NORTH SEA (May 31, 2021) A close-in weapon system fires aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) in the North Sea, May 31, 2021. Ross is participating in exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield (ASD/FS). ASD/FS, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)
