Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Highly decorated WWII Veteran and P-38 pilot, Capt. James Kunkle named honorary USSF member and coined as first Space Force Delta 30 honorary member at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Video by Jan Jones 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Highly decorated U.S. Army Air Corps WWII Veteran and P-38 aviator, Captain James Kunkle, became an honorary member of the United States Space Force on May 17, 2021. The 98-year-old Veteran, accompanied by is wife Ruth, was also presented the first Vandenberg Space Launch Delta 30 coin during the official renaming and redesignation ceremony of Vandenberg Space Force Base.
    Kunkle's first mission was an armed reconnaissance flight across the channel just after the June 6, 1944, D-Day invasion of Normandy. He was severely injured during a dog fight and nearly a prisoner of war. He was rescued and recovered after many months and then left active duty in 1948.
    Kunkle is a local area resident and a lifelong aviation enthusiast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 23:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799974
    VIRIN: 210517-F-IR015-1001
    Filename: DOD_108382816
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Highly decorated WWII Veteran and P-38 pilot, Capt. James Kunkle named honorary USSF member and coined as first Space Force Delta 30 honorary member at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California., by Jan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    Veterans
    WWII
    D-Day
    P-38
    Solvang

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT