Golf Company Swim Qualification

Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct their swim qualification at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June, 2021. In order to graduate, all recruits must prove they are confident and proficient in the water following their water survival classes. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Brandon Williams)



Finding purpose and your place in a common cause. What you truly long for is discovered by fighting for it. This is where the battle begins. Follow the link and start your journey and earn the title Marine.

