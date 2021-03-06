Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Swim Qualification

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Video by Brandon Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct their swim qualification at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June, 2021. In order to graduate, all recruits must prove they are confident and proficient in the water following their water survival classes. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Brandon Williams)

    Finding purpose and your place in a common cause. What you truly long for is discovered by fighting for it. This is where the battle begins. Follow the link and start your journey and earn the title Marine.
    http://www.marines.com/WRRHQ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Swim Qualification, by Brandon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

