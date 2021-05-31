The Thunder Factory

The A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander talks about where it all started for the A-10 during his visit to Republic Airport's American Airpower Museum while in Farmingdale, New York, for the Bethpage Airshow.
*Images provided by American Airpower Museum
|05.31.2021
|06.04.2021 23:34
|Video Productions
|799965
|210531-F-IH072-805
|DOD_108382767
|00:00:57
|NY, US
|1
|1
