    The Thunder Factory

    NY, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    The A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander talks about where it all started for the A-10 during his visit to Republic Airport's American Airpower Museum while in Farmingdale, New York, for the Bethpage Airshow.

    *Images provided by American Airpower Museum

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Thunder Factory, by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    heritage
    airshow
    AirPower
    a-10 thunderbolt II
    air force
    a10demoteam

