Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Leaders Hold News Conference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Dennis A. Crall, director of command, control, communications and computers/cyber and chief information officer for Joint Staff, J6, brief the news media at the Pentagon, June 4, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 18:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 799951
    Filename: DOD_108382595
    Length: 00:50:54
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Leaders Hold News Conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT