    Husemann assumes command of 436th AW

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, assumed command of the 436th AW on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 4, 2021. Husemann takes command following an assignment as the 86th Airlift Wing vice commander at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Marco A. Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 16:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 799946
    VIRIN: 210604-F-QD077-1001
    Filename: DOD_108382357
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Husemann assumes command of 436th AW, by SrA Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Assumption of Command
    436th Airlift Wing

