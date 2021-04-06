Col. Matthew Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, assumed command of the 436th AW on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 4, 2021. Husemann takes command following an assignment as the 86th Airlift Wing vice commander at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Marco A. Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 16:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|799946
|VIRIN:
|210604-F-QD077-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108382357
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Husemann assumes command of 436th AW, by SrA Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT