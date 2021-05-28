Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEF Minute

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    The MEF MINUTE is a monthly video highlighting training and operations of II MEF Major Subordinate Commands and Elements during the month of May 2021. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout II MEF. Produced by the II MEF CE Communication Strategies and Operations (COMMSTRAT) section. Music track courtesy of "Ofshane" by Koto San provided by YouTube Audio Library Free Music. Disclaimer: The appearance of links does not constitute endorsement by the Department of Defense of this website or the information, products or services contained therein. (Official U.S. Marine Corps video by II MEF CE COMMSTRAT)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 16:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799927
    VIRIN: 210528-M-PR426-598
    Filename: DOD_108381926
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    2nd MLG
    II MEF
    Camp Lejuene
    2d MarDiv

