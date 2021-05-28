The MEF MINUTE is a monthly video highlighting training and operations of II MEF Major Subordinate Commands and Elements during the month of May 2021. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout II MEF. Produced by the II MEF CE Communication Strategies and Operations (COMMSTRAT) section. Music track courtesy of "Ofshane" by Koto San provided by YouTube Audio Library Free Music. Disclaimer: The appearance of links does not constitute endorsement by the Department of Defense of this website or the information, products or services contained therein. (Official U.S. Marine Corps video by II MEF CE COMMSTRAT)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 16:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799927
|VIRIN:
|210528-M-PR426-598
|Filename:
|DOD_108381926
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
