    RAVEN Operators Training

    DEVILS LAKE, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Highland 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    The 164th Regional Training Institute recently held a Raven Operators course at Camp Grafton south in Devils Lake, North Dakota. Sfc. Levi Bischof, 164th RTI, and one of the students, Spc. William Holloway, 818th Engineer Company, tell us about the class.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 13:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799922
    VIRIN: 210524-A-RW053-537
    Filename: DOD_108381716
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: DEVILS LAKE, ND, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAVEN Operators Training, by SFC Charles Highland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    safety
    Raven
    disasters
    eyes
    flight
    drone

