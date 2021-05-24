The 164th Regional Training Institute recently held a Raven Operators course at Camp Grafton south in Devils Lake, North Dakota. Sfc. Levi Bischof, 164th RTI, and one of the students, Spc. William Holloway, 818th Engineer Company, tell us about the class.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 13:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|799922
|VIRIN:
|210524-A-RW053-537
|Filename:
|DOD_108381716
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|DEVILS LAKE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RAVEN Operators Training, by SFC Charles Highland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT