    Future Sailor Magnum Vincent

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    Future Sailor Magnum Vincent is a record-breaking athlete on the track. He's crossed the finish line for the final time in his high school career and is now ready to pursue his future in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 13:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

