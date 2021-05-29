Future Sailor Magnum Vincent is a record-breaking athlete on the track. He's crossed the finish line for the final time in his high school career and is now ready to pursue his future in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 13:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799921
|VIRIN:
|210529-N-RB168-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108381670
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Future Sailor Magnum Vincent, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT