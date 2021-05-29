video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Future Sailor Magnum Vincent is a record-breaking athlete on the track. He's crossed the finish line for the final time in his high school career and is now ready to pursue his future in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)