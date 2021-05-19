Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-188th ADA Soldiers Prep for Mission

    DEVILS LAKE, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Highland 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, spent most of their annual training at Camp Grafton Training Center, Grand Forks and Fargo, preparing for mobilization to the National Capitol Region in support of Operation Noble Eagle. Spc. Dylan Dominguez, 1-188th ADA, tells us about the event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 13:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799920
    VIRIN: 210519-A-RW053-267
    Filename: DOD_108381660
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: DEVILS LAKE, ND, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-188th ADA Soldiers Prep for Mission, by SFC Charles Highland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Missile
    air
    defense
    Mission
    Washington DC

