1-188th ADA Soldiers Train for Mission

Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, spent most of their annual training at Camp Grafton Training Center, Grand Forks and Fargo, preparing for mobilization to the National Capitol Region in support of Operation Noble Eagle. Pfc. Quentin Beiningen, 1-188th Air Defense Artillery tells us more.
|05.19.2021
|06.04.2021 13:39
|Package
|799919
|210519-A-RW053-969
|DOD_108381656
|00:00:41
|DEVILS LAKE, ND, US
|0
|0
