Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army National Hiring Days 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSEANL, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    The U.S. Army is hiring in over 200 career positions, with jobs ranging from science and medicine to mechanics and engineering, you can find the role that interests you the most and shape the career you want to have.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 13:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799913
    VIRIN: 210528-A-YZ466-257
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108381560
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSEANL, IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Hiring Days 2021, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Joint Munitions Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT