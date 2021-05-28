The U.S. Army is hiring in over 200 career positions, with jobs ranging from science and medicine to mechanics and engineering, you can find the role that interests you the most and shape the career you want to have.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 13:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799913
|VIRIN:
|210528-A-YZ466-257
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108381560
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSEANL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army National Hiring Days 2021, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
