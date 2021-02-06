Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Versatile | Skilled | Vital -- Independent Duty Corpsman: HMCS Anthony Okrie

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Video by Nicole McFarland 

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    HMCS (SS/FMF/SW) Anthony Okrie describes the responsibilities of an Independent Duty Corpsman.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 15:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799912
    VIRIN: 210602-D-OO792-439
    PIN: 820005
    Filename: DOD_108381559
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Navy Medicine
    Navy
    Hospital Corpsman
    IDC
    Independent Duty Corpsman

