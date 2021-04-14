B-1B Lancer pilots assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, test Red 6's Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) capabilities in Santa Monica, California, April 13-14, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 12:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799905
|VIRIN:
|210414-F-AS071-333
|Filename:
|DOD_108381441
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|SANTA MONICA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-1B Lancer pilots test augmented reality in air, by SrA Mercedes Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT