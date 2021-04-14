Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancer pilots test augmented reality in air

    SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-1B Lancer pilots assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, test Red 6's Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) capabilities in Santa Monica, California, April 13-14, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 12:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799905
    VIRIN: 210414-F-AS071-333
    Filename: DOD_108381441
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: SANTA MONICA, CA, US 

    TAGS

    pilots
    innovation
    augmented reality
    Berkut
    Red 6

