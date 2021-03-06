Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Things We Carry - Brig. Gen. Miller

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Shelby Pruitt 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This is a multi-platform campaign for resilience through a variety of video interviews telling personal stories from the Joint Base San Antonio community and highlighting key base resiliency services and helping agencies.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 11:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 799883
    VIRIN: 210604-F-GC389-0001
    Filename: DOD_108381220
    Length: 00:08:16
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, The Things We Carry - Brig. Gen. Miller, by A1C Shelby Pruitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    Cancer
    Resiliency
    Air Force
    JBSA
    The Things We Carry
    TTWC

