The Things We Carry - Brig. Gen. Miller

This is a multi-platform campaign for resilience through a variety of video interviews telling personal stories from the Joint Base San Antonio community and highlighting key base resiliency services and helping agencies.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 11:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|799883
|VIRIN:
|210604-F-GC389-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108381220
|Length:
|00:08:16
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
