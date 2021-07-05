Michigan Army National Guard soldiers shooting at the small arms range on Fort Custer, Michigan May 7, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 10:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|799879
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-ZH169-669
|Filename:
|DOD_108381207
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FORT CUSTER, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Michigan National Guard soldiers at the range, by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT