    2nd Network Battalion Standup

    MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Video by Cpl. Evan Falls 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S Marine Corps LT. Col. Karl W. Schegel takes command of the the newly activated 2nd Network Battalion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 3, 2021. 2nd Network Battalion was activated to ensure the operation of resilient network that enables mission executionin the face of perrsistent cyber threats. (U.S Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 10:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799857
    VIRIN: 210604-M-IR713-001
    Filename: DOD_108380983
    Length: 00:29:11
    Location: MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 2nd Network Battalion Standup, by Cpl Evan Falls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    lejeune
    East
    MCI
    2nd Network

