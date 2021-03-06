U.S Marine Corps LT. Col. Karl W. Schegel takes command of the the newly activated 2nd Network Battalion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 3, 2021. 2nd Network Battalion was activated to ensure the operation of resilient network that enables mission executionin the face of perrsistent cyber threats. (U.S Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 10:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799857
|VIRIN:
|210604-M-IR713-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108380983
|Length:
|00:29:11
|Location:
|MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2nd Network Battalion Standup, by Cpl Evan Falls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
