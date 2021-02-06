Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    96th AMU Keeping the Buffs Flying

    SPAIN

    06.02.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Members from the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conduct post flight inspections on a B-52H that just completed missions supporting strategic Bomber Task Force operations across Europe, June 02, 2021.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 07:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799854
    VIRIN: 210602-F-SC126-7001
    Filename: DOD_108380937
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: ES

    This work, 96th AMU Keeping the Buffs Flying, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    96th AMU
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

