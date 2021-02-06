Members from the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conduct post flight inspections on a B-52H that just completed missions supporting strategic Bomber Task Force operations across Europe, June 02, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 07:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799854
|VIRIN:
|210602-F-SC126-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108380937
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 96th AMU Keeping the Buffs Flying, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
