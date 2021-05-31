Memorial Day Observance

US Soldiers of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command observe Memorial Day in the Deanner Kaserne chapel, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Guest speaker was Brigadier General Wanda N. Williams, Deputy Commanding General, 21ST Theater Sustainment Command.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 08:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|799851
|VIRIN:
|210531-A-TG544-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108380864
|Length:
|00:21:19
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
