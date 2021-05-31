Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day Observance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.31.2021

    Video by Oliver Sommer 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    US Soldiers of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command observe Memorial Day in the Deanner Kaserne chapel, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Guest speaker was Brigadier General Wanda N. Williams, Deputy Commanding General, 21ST Theater Sustainment Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 08:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 799851
    VIRIN: 210531-A-TG544-0001
    Filename: DOD_108380864
    Length: 00:21:19
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Observance, by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    21st TSC
    TSAE
    BG Williams
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT