    Bomber Task Force Europe Week Three Interview

    SPAIN

    06.02.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Captain Joshua "Reacher" Henry, 2nd Operational Support Squadron team lead, talks about week three of B-52 operations supporting Bomber Task Force Europe 21-3 June 02, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 06:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 799849
    VIRIN: 210602-F-SC126-8001
    Filename: DOD_108380861
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force Europe Week Three Interview, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

