Captain Joshua "Reacher" Henry, 2nd Operational Support Squadron team lead, talks about week three of B-52 operations supporting Bomber Task Force Europe 21-3 June 02, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 06:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|799849
|VIRIN:
|210602-F-SC126-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_108380861
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bomber Task Force Europe Week Three Interview, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT