    Jungle Warfare Exercise

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.25.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines and 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, participate in Jungle Warfare Exercise in the Northern Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, May 23-28, 2021. This unscripted force-on-force exercise tested and strengthened the Marines’ ability to operate within distributed jungle and littoral environments, while adapting to a thinking peer-level adversary. 3/3 and 2/2 are forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 06:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799837
    VIRIN: 210525-M-WW783-990
    Filename: DOD_108380751
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Warfare Exercise, by LCpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2/2
    Forward Deployed
    4th Marines
    Jungle Warfare Training Center
    3/3
    Force on force
    3rd Battalion 3rd Marines
    2nd Battalion 2nd Marines
    INDOPACOM
    Jungle Warfare Exercise
    JWX
    low signature

