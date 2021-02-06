The Air Force has released new updates to the PT test, increasing the points for the strength portion, as well as adding 5-year age groups for scoring.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 02:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|799836
|VIRIN:
|210602-F-IK735-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108380702
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force PT Test Updates, by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
