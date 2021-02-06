Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force PT Test Updates

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Force has released new updates to the PT test, increasing the points for the strength portion, as well as adding 5-year age groups for scoring.

    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 02:58
