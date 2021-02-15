Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    PALAU

    02.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. odinger mitchell and Staff Sgt. Solomon Navarro

    Task Force Oceania

    The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was recently in the Republic of Palau assisting the nation’s Ministry of Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the local population. The ROP remains one of the few countries in the world with zero COVID-19 infections. For the HHS team, this mission is a welcome departure from the missions they have been executing this past year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 02:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 799833
    VIRIN: 210215-A-QH489-132
    Filename: DOD_108380646
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: PW

    TAGS

    HEALTH
    VACCINES
    OCEANIA
    COVID-19
    TFO
    TASKFORCEOCEANIA

