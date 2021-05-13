B-Roll from Astral Knight 2021 including F-16 Fighting Falcon takeoffs, recovery operations, and 606th Air Control Squadron operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 09:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799832
|VIRIN:
|210602-F-ZR251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108380559
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Astral Knight 2021 B-Roll, by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT