    Astral Knight 2021 B-Roll

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.13.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll from Astral Knight 2021 including F-16 Fighting Falcon takeoffs, recovery operations, and 606th Air Control Squadron operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 09:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799832
    VIRIN: 210602-F-ZR251-1001
    Filename: DOD_108380559
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astral Knight 2021 B-Roll, by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    USAFE
    31 FW
    Astral Knight
    AK21

