Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coco the Service Dog

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.04.2021

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Coco is a service dog that comes to work regularly with his "mother," Sgt. Raquel Birk, and serves unofficially as a therapy dog at the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade located on Sagami General Depot.
    #PTSDAwarenessMonth #ServiceAnimal #TherapyDog #ArmyFamily #ArmyTeam #ArmyReadiness

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 00:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799831
    VIRIN: 210604-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108380558
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coco the Service Dog, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Therapy Dog
    U.S. Army Japan
    Service Dog
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    38th ADA Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT